Editor’s Note – Can You Help

Two readers wrote me, and my wife told me, I should have left this note up for a couple of more days. And so I do.

First of all, I want to thank all who have been sending in monthly contributions or have sent in support over the past two days. This makes a great deal of difference to me. I am going to run this one more day.

I have been doing SR now for 33 years; I give it away freely and don’t permit advertising because I don’t have time to dig out whether a potential advertiser fosters wellbeing. Over the years it has taken longer and longer each day to research fact-based articles and reports, and it has become ever more expensive. My out-of-pocket costs last year were $22,000, and this year it will be more. So if you read SR regularly, and are able to, I would certainly appreciate a contribution to help cover those costs.

Donate here or send in a paper check.