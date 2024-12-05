Walmart rolls back DEI programs after right-wing backlash

As MAGAt world becomes increasingly dominant in the United States the emerging trend is we are becoming an increasingly nasty country, and I predict it is going to get much worse, particularly in states controlled by the Republican MAGAt Party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, will curb some diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. It’s the latest company to backtrack on diversity initiatives in the face of right-wing pressure, and its decisions will reverberate across corporate America.

The company said Monday it is ending racial equity training programs for staff and evaluating programs designed to increase supplier diversity. Walmart has worked to increase the number of suppliers that are at least 51% owned or managed by a woman, minority, veteran or someone who is LGBTQ in recent years.

The company is also reviewing all funding of Pride and other events and monitoring its online marketplace to remove sexual or transgender products marketed to children. Walmart also said it will not extend its Center for Racial Equity, a five-year, $100 million philanthropic commitment the company made in 2020 to address the root causes of gaps in outcomes of African Americans in education, health, criminal justice and other areas.

DEI is typically a mix of employee training, resource networks and recruiting practices to encourage representation of people of different races, genders, classes and other backgrounds.

It’s not clear what impact Walmart’s moves will have on its workforce of 1.6 million […]