California suspends distribution of Raw Farm raw milk products after bird flu detection

The raw milk trend, which seems to be the choice of anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, is dangerous, as this article describes. The only time you can safely drink raw milk is when you are in direct contact with the farmer and his cows, and know exactly what their health status is.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture suspended the distribution of Raw Farm’s raw milk products after bird flu was detected in samples of the milk. Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty

Distribution of Raw Farm raw milk products has been suspended after bird flu virus was found in milk samples, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said.

“All Raw Farm operations are currently under quarantine, from herds to bottled product, which means that all raw milk product distribution is suspended,” Steve Lyle, director of public affairs for the agency, said in a statement on Monday.

“CDFA dairy inspectors sampled milk from bottled products and bulk milk storage at Raw Farm’s bottling facility on Wednesday, Nov 27, and laboratory test results made known on November 28 showed the presence of the bird flu virus. All milk tested by CDFA remained at the Raw Farm plant and was not released to consumers.”

Federal, state and county officials are continuing to investigate, Lyle said.

California health officials previously warned consumers not […]