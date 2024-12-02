Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, December 2nd, 2024

Editor’s Note – Can You Help

Stephan:  

I have been doing SR now for 33 years; I give it away freely and don’t permit advertising because I don’t have time to dig out whether a potential advertiser fosters wellbeing. Over the years it has taken longer and longer each day to research fact-based articles and reports, and it has become ever more expensive. My out-of-pocket costs last year were $22,000, and this year it will be more. So if you read SR regularly, and are able to, I would certainly appreciate a contribution to help cover those costs.

