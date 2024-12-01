Nearly a Quarter of Republicans Would Vote for Trump to Get Third Term

We are watching the complete dismemberment of American democracy as Republicans at both the state and Federal level try to alter the laws to allow them to stay in power no matter what voters say. It is all straight out of the fascist playbook. So is Trump frequent mention that he will run for a third term even though that violates the Constitution. What is even worse, as this article describes, nearly 25% if Republican voters are fine with that. I think by March we are going to know whether the United States remains a democracy or becomes something like Hungary or Russia.

Nearly a quarter of Republican voters said that they want President Donald Trump to run for a third term in 2028, despite his being ineligible, according to a new poll.

According to the most recent Emerson College poll, that while 30% would vote for Vice President-elect JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary, 23% want Trump to run for a third term. Another 28% were undecided. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between November 20-22, and has a margin of error of 3%.

As it stands, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits a president from holding the office twice. An exception is made if a president is replaced with less than two years left of their term. For example, President Lyndon Johnson replaced John F. Kennedy in 1963 with a year left to his term. Johnson won in 1964, and could have run again in 1968, but chose not to. The only president to serve more than two terms is Franklin Roosevelt, who was elected four times in a row prior to the […]