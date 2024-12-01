Nearly a Quarter of Republicans Would Vote for Trump to Get Third Term

Nearly a quarter of Republican voters said that they want President Donald Trump to run for a third term in 2028, despite his being ineligible, according to a new poll.
According to the most recent Emerson College poll, that while 30% would vote for Vice President-elect JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary, 23% want Trump to run for a third term. Another 28% were undecided. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between November 20-22, and has a margin of error of 3%.
As it stands, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits a president from holding the office twice. An exception is made if a president is replaced with less than two years left of their term. For example, President Lyndon Johnson replaced John F. Kennedy in 1963 with a year left to his term. Johnson won in 1964, and could have run again in 1968, but chose not to. The only president to serve more than two terms is Franklin Roosevelt, who was elected four times in a row prior to the […]
Thank you. Every day I feel grief at what may be the end of American democracy. I almost hope that Trump does follow through with his tariffs and deportations, thereby creating so much inflation and chaos that a depression ensues………… such an economic disaster may be the only way things might change and some semblance of our Constitution return. But then, the followers of Trump and the corrupt Republicans would only blame Democrats and everyone else.
Trump supporters can claim they would vote for a third term all they want. Wait until this term and they will certainly change their minds! Inflation will skyrocket! First are the tariffs that shoppers pay for, not the importing countries. Second his Trump’s pledge to put more than a million immigrants (some who are even citizens!) into holding units until they are deported. These are the people who do the work at very low wages (and still pay into social security, Medicare, and taxes!). If those businesses that had employed them want to still exist, they would have to hire Americans to do that work—-at way higher wages—-thus, more inflation!!! So talk all you want, MAGAs, but when reality sets in, you will be talking through the other side of your mouth and screaming with pain—which you deserve!
I think you are not informed about hungary. hungary is a normal democracy were a lot of people voted for orban. comparing hungary with russia is a 100% wrong