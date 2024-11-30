White button mushroom extract shrinks tumors and delays their growth

Here is some interesting good news about the benefits from eating white button mushrooms. To read the actual peer-reviewed research study. To read the peer-reviewed paper go to: Reduction of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in prostate cancer murine models and patients following white button mushroom treatment

White button mushrooms

The unassuming yet popular white button mushroom has cancer-fighting abilities, according to the results of a human clinical trial on the use of food as medicine. Not only does it slow tumor growth, but it also allows cancer-fighting immune cells to do their job effectively.

Coined in 1989, the term nutraceutical, a portmanteau of ‘nutrition’ and ‘pharmaceutical,’ has become somewhat of a buzzword. Used to denote food, or parts of food, with medicinal properties, the term is typically attached to something whose health benefits were recognized thousands of years ago by traditional medicine practitioners.

While the widely consumed white button mushroom has been promoted as a nutraceutical with anticancer properties, its mechanism of action has not been understood. Now, a new study by researchers at City of Hope, one of the US’s largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations, has uncovered how the popular fungus exerts its health effects.

“City of Hope researchers are investigating foods like white button mushroom, grape seed extract, pomegranate, blueberries and ripe purple berries called Jamun for their potential medicine […]