Gen Z spends record six hours a day online

Young adults are spending a record six hours a day online as TikTok and Snapchat grow in popularity among Gen Z.
People aged between 18 and 24 were online for an average of six hours and one minute per day in 2024, according to a study by media regulator Ofcom.
That was a sharp increase on the four hours and 36 minutes that this age group spent online when the study was conducted last year.
However, Ofcom said previous figures for YouTube use may have been understated as a result of a methodology change.
Gen Z women were the most “online” group, according to the study, spending six hours and 36 minutes on the internet every day compared to five hours 28 minutes among male peers.
According to the study, which monitored smartphone and internet use among 10,000 volunteers, three quarters of people aged 18 to 24 are now using TikTok, spending an average of 64 minutes a day on the video-sharing app. That is up from 55 minutes […]
The photograph associated with the article says it all. I am fascinated when I go out to a restaurant and watch others stare at their phones instead of speaking with each other and spending time together. I’m also fascinated watching others at a luncheon or dinner party be in conversation and interrupt it to respond to texts or an alert. The message is clear, flesh and blood humans are not as important as what the electronic device brings. It is a wonderful emblem of the sickness which pervades our culture. The fact of the matter is that real life does not require an internet connection. Real life doesn’t even require electricity.
Many make a living online with TikTok, by creating their own businesses. Remote work is preferred. Especially when gun violence continues to rise. The cost of gas, etc. I believe this article has rushed to a conclusion without doing the necessary indepth research. That said, it is UK based and perhaps their data is influenced by that.