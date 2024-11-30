Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, November 30th, 2024

Gen Z spends record six hours a day online

Author:     Matthew Field
Source:     The Telegraph
Publication Date:     28 November 2024 | 6:00am GMT
Stephan:  

This is why the weaponization of lies has become such a powerful factor in the shaping of culture in the developed democracies, particularly in the United States. As local media dies, and major corporate media is taken over by billionaires who also own the major social media platforms the survival of democracy becomes ever more problematic, and the power of the oligarchy ever greater.

Gen Z doesn’t want to eat if it means putting down their phones Credit: New Yokr Post

Young adults are spending a record six hours a day online as TikTok and Snapchat grow in popularity among Gen Z.

People aged between 18 and 24 were online for an average of six hours and one minute per day in 2024, according to a study by media regulator Ofcom.

That was a sharp increase on the four hours and 36 minutes that this age group spent online when the study was conducted last year.

However, Ofcom said previous figures for YouTube use may have been understated as a result of a methodology change.

Gen Z women were the most “online” group, according to the study, spending six hours and 36 minutes on the internet every day compared to five hours 28 minutes among male peers.

According to the study, which monitored smartphone and internet use among 10,000 volunteers, three quarters of people aged 18 to 24 are now using TikTok, spending an average of 64 minutes a day on the video-sharing app. That is up from 55 minutes […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4:35 am

    The photograph associated with the article says it all. I am fascinated when I go out to a restaurant and watch others stare at their phones instead of speaking with each other and spending time together. I’m also fascinated watching others at a luncheon or dinner party be in conversation and interrupt it to respond to texts or an alert. The message is clear, flesh and blood humans are not as important as what the electronic device brings. It is a wonderful emblem of the sickness which pervades our culture. The fact of the matter is that real life does not require an internet connection. Real life doesn’t even require electricity.

  2. sam crespi on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:28 am

    Many make a living online with TikTok, by creating their own businesses. Remote work is preferred. Especially when gun violence continues to rise. The cost of gas, etc. I believe this article has rushed to a conclusion without doing the necessary indepth research. That said, it is UK based and perhaps their data is influenced by that.

