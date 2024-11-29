Jack Smith Makes It Official: Donald Trump Got Away With Everything

Donald Trump has gotten away with causing a violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as part of scheme to overturn the 2020 election, hiding top secret documents from the federal government, and other alleged crimes.
Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday made official what Trump’s election victory made clear, moving to dismiss the election interference case in which Trump was charged with promoting conspiracies to defraud the United States, obstruct an official government proceeding, and deprive Americans of their civil rights through his attempts to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory. Smith said he was dropping the case due to a Justice Department policy that bars prosecuting a sitting president.
“The Government’s position on the merits of the defendant’s prosecution has not changed,” Smith said in the filing.
The motion leaves Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of Trump and various former aides as the only standing criminal case related to Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Willis has […]
An important piece of information was omitted—-why have the appointees NOT been vetted by the FBI —as all other appointees by presidents have been???? Why is this happening? It’s the law! Have we become—-because of a lawless individual (Trump) —a nation that no longer follows laws? That’s what it seems. No appointment should EVER be done in a recess unless it is an emergency or we are at war, or something dire! It’s time that this nation and its government make Trump follow laws that every single other president has had to do. Who the heck is he? Oh, yes, a felon, a rapist, a grifter, a liar, a cheat, a stealer of classified documents who showed them to those not legally qualified to see them. The list goes on and on! When are Americans going to wake up to what is happening to our country? It’s no longer a true democracy (it actually hasn’t been properly a democracy when you have an Electoral College allowing someone to win who did not win the majority of votes). Where is there someone who is unafraid and daunting who will stand up for this country? All these congress people are afraid of retaliation when they go to run again for their office if they dare to challenge Trump. Well, what’s more important, winning one’s seat again for saving this country. Wake up!!!