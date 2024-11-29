Jack Smith Makes It Official: Donald Trump Got Away With Everything

For the first time since the United States was created we have a President who is a convicted sex offender, multi-felon, and traitor. A man who seeks to end democracy and make the country a christofascist authoritarian nation ruled by an oligarchy. It will be interesting to see what the U.S. is in March.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a November 14, 2024 event at his Mar-a-Lago club. Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

Donald Trump has gotten away with causing a violent attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as part of scheme to overturn the 2020 election, hiding top secret documents from the federal government, and other alleged crimes.

Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday made official what Trump’s election victory made clear, moving to dismiss the election interference case in which Trump was charged with promoting conspiracies to defraud the United States, obstruct an official government proceeding, and deprive Americans of their civil rights through his attempts to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory. Smith said he was dropping the case due to a Justice Department policy that bars prosecuting a sitting president.

“The Government’s position on the merits of the defendant’s prosecution has not changed,” Smith said in the filing.

The motion leaves Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of Trump and various former aides as the only standing criminal case related to Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Willis has […]