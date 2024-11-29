Breaking the scale: Study finds 208 million Americans are now overweight or obese

I keep seeing study after study about the rise in obesity. It is literally killing hundreds of thousands of us each year, and shortening our already shorter than any other developed nation lifespans. This is the latest.

By The Conversation

Research led by Marie Ng, University of Washington

Obesity problem in United States (© andriano_cz – stock.adobe.com)

Nearly half of adolescents and three-quarters of adults in the U.S. were classified as being clinically overweight or obese in 2021. The rates have more than doubled compared with 1990.

Without urgent intervention, our study forecasts that more than 80% of adults and close to 60% of adolescents will be classified as overweight or obese by 2050. These are the key findings of our recent study, published in the journal The Lancet.

Synthesizing body mass index data from 132 unique sources in the U.S., including national and state-representative surveys, we examined the historical trend of obesity and the condition of being overweight from 1990 to 2021 and forecast estimates through 2050.

For people 18 and older, the condition health researchers refer to as “overweight” was defined as having a body mass index, or BMI, of 25 kilograms per square meter (kg/m²) to less than 30 kg/m² and obesity as a BMI of […]