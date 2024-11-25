COP29: Key outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Baku

This is by far the best analysis of what happened at the just closed COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. IT is kind of semi-good news. Rich countries, as the article describes are going to underwrite $300 billion in aid to help developing countries deal with climate change. A not insignificant sum, but a fraction of what is actually needed. Two things stand out for me from COP29: First, humanity is simply not coordinating properly, and making the commitments necessary to deal with what we are doing to our planet. Second, the notable absence of U.S. leadership, and the probabiity that under Trump America will go in the wrong direction.

COP29 Meetings, day two.

Developed nations have agreed to help channel “at least” $300bn a year into developing countries by 2035 to support their efforts to deal with climate change.

However, the new climate-finance goal – agreed along with a range of other issues at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan – has left developing countries bitterly disappointed.

They were united in calling for developed countries to raise $1.3tn a year in climate finance.

In the end, negotiators agreed on a looser call to raise $1.3tn each year from a wide range of sources, including private investment, by 2035.

Some countries, including India and Nigeria, accused the COP29 presidency of pushing the deal through without their proper consent, following chaotic last-minute negotiations.

Countries failed to reach an agreement on how the outcomes of last year’s “global stocktake”, including a key pledge to transition away from fossil fuels, should be taken forward – instead shunting the decision to COP30 next year in Brazil.

They did manage to find agreement on the remaining sections of Article 6 on carbon markets, meaning all elements of the Paris Agreement have been finalised nearly 10 years after it was signed.

Negotiations were overshadowed by the reelection of […]