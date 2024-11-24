While America is lost in the nightmare of our culture wars, and we are about to put into office an administration based on the mafia, China is becoming the world leader. What is worse neither our politicians of either party, our media, or the American people seems capable of telling ourselves the truth about what we have become. We don’t lead in anything anymore except our expenditures to the profit of the military-industrial complex and the illness profit system we call healthcare. The United States spent $820 billion on national defense during fiscal year (FY) 2023 according to the Office of Management and Budget, which amounted to 13 percent of federal spending. In 2021, the U.S. spent nearly twice as much on health per person as comparable countries — reaching $4.5 trillion or $13,493 per person. Health spending accounted for 17.3 percent of our Gross Domestic Product, And while we lead the world in expenditures, the social outcome data resulting from those trillions describes the inferiority of the actual results, as I have endlessly reported in SR. I predict that by the time the Trump administration ends, China will be the world’s leading country.

China looks to step into global vacuum as Trump vows to pull U.S. back. Credit: Leah Millis / Reuters

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN — When climate negotiators from around the world began meeting here for the U.N. talks known as COP29, less than a week after climate-change skeptic Donald Trump was elected president again, one country in particular was ready to step into the U.S.-size gap.

China, the world’s renewable-energy leader and its biggest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, is presenting itself as fully committed to the fight against climate change.

“Regardless of how the international situation or other countries’ policies change, China’s resolve and actions to actively address climate change will not waver,” Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told delegates in the first week of talks, which overran their official closing time Friday.

Beijing sent nearly 1,000 delegates to Baku, and has been highlighting its global support of renewable energy: Ding said China had provided or mobilized $24.5 billion in climate finance for developing countries since 2016, putting it on par with countries such as Britain.

China’s dominance in green technologies is also evident: Chinese electric-vehicle […]