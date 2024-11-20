‘It is feasible’: climate finance won’t burden rich countries, say economists

You are going to hear, perhaps are already hearing, blather about how we can’t afford the costs of dealing with climate change. How we have to keep drilling for oil and gas to protect our economy. That sort of nonsense. Putting aside the stupidity of such talk, it isn’t factually accurate, as this article clearly describes. At the most fundamental level, this is a report about how we are not fostering wellbeing as we should and must if we want human civilizations to survive.

Climate activists at Cop29 in Baku demonstrate in favour of expanding green energy investment in Africa and elsewhere.

Credit: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA

Raising money needed to tackle the climate crisis need not be a burden on overstretched government budgets, leading economists have said.

The sums needed – approximately $1tn a year by 2030 – are achievable without disruption to the global economy, and would help to generate greener economic growth for the future.

Amar Bhattacharya, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, who is the executive secretary of the UN’s independent high-level expert group (IHLEG) on climate finance, said: “Is it feasible? The answer is absolutely yes. Is it politically challenging? The answer is also yes. But I do believe it can be done.”

Without such investment, the world faces a future of economic damage, rampant inflation and the reversal of gains made in recent decades to pull poor countries out of destitution, the UN has warned.

Simon Stiell, the UN’s climate chief, said: “When nations can’t climate-proof their links in global supply chains, every nation in […]