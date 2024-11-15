Stores don’t sell your favorite product anymore. That’s on purpose

Can’t buy things you used to buy at a store where you usually look for somewthing? Well, if it wasn’t sufficiently profitable, as this article describes, it’s probably because the company that produced it stopped making it. Once again greed is shaping our culture. American society is dominated by greed, it is the only social priority that seems to matter. Wellbeing is rarely a factor.

Dollar General is cutting about 1,000 products from shelves. Credit: Scott Olson / Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Pepperoni was getting out of hand at Hormel.

The food giant last year was selling 71 different versions of its Hormel Pepperoni brand. There was diced pepperoni. Turkey pepperoni. Mini-slices of turkey pepperoni. Pepperoni sticks. Pepperoni with 50% less sodium. Pepperoni with 25% less fat. Thick-sliced pepperoni. The list goes on.

But Hormel is removing, consolidating or repackaging 25% of the items as part of a company-wide strategy to prune unprofitable items across dozens of its brands like Spam, Applegate and Jennie-O, the company said in June. Around 80% of Hormel’s profit comes from a small number of products, like Hormel Bacon and Fire Braised-brand meats, while the rest of its tens of thousands of items often drive up costs and sit untouched in warehouses and on shelves for long periods.

Hormel is reviewing its product lineup to invest in items with higher profit margins, improve lower-performing items and ﻿“remove production complexity,” a spokesperson for […]