Newly Discovered Bacteria ‘Chonkus’ Offers Potential for Cleaning Up Carbon Dioxide

Here is some very interesting good news that represents a very important and positive trend: developing new technologies. This is the approach that will allow us to successfully deal with the catastrophe climate change is creating.

Green photosynthetic bacteria, called UTEX 3222 and Chonkus, found thriving in the underwater volcanic vents off the coast of Sicily.

Credit: The Two Frontiers Project

Scientists have discovered a type of cyanobacteria found in marine volcanic vents, or seeps, that could help capture carbon dioxide emissions. However, finding a way to engineer and harvest the bacteria at industrial rates will be needed to help realize its potential.

The bacteria, known as UTEX 3222 or “Chonkus,” is a strain of Cyanobacterium aponinum that was found to reach high-density growth in scientific experiments. Chonkus was taken from marine volcanic vents in the Mediterranean Sea that had an environment high in carbon dioxide. In their tests, scientists found that Chonkus grew quickly on a solid medium, in liquid and in the presence of conditions including high light, high salinity and high pH levels.

Researchers collect samples of seawater from a shallow volcanic seep off the coast of the island of Vulcano, where volcanic vents ensure the water has a high level of dissolved CO2. Wyss Institute at Harvard University

Like plants, Chonkus metabolizes carbon dioxide and sunlight to […]