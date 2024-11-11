What the Astronomical Rise in Incarceration Means for Women’s Health

Here is the proof of what I said in the previous article. We have the largest incarcerated population in the world, and they get even worse medical care than is common in the rest of the population, particularly women, and women of color. This morally reprehensible reality is almost never discussed in corporate media. I found this in a medical publication. But it is the reality of the United States. We are a very sick country.

Womens’ prison

As a physician and medical student, we have bore witness to much preventable suffering. A recent patient diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer exemplified this. Widely considered a preventable cancer, this woman had an abnormal pap smear 10 years prior. She was subsequently incarcerated, where her cancer screening and follow up was long neglected, eventually becoming so ill she required transfer to a hospital.

The incarceration of women has risen astronomically, increasing by nearly 600% in the past few decades. As reproductive health faces a new wave of criminalization, we must include the criminal legal system in our analysis and discussion of women’s health disparities. Incarcerated individuals experienc higher rates of chronic disease, infectious diseases, and mental health concerns. In particular, Black womenopens in a new tab or window are disproportionately criminalized and incarcerated, and likewise more affected by numerous diseases. Social determinants of health drive these disparities as poverty, racism, lack of economic opportunity, and governmental neglect intersect to drive legal involvement, preventable suffering, and premature death.

Cervical […]