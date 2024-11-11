Trump’s Planned Immigrant Purge Sends Stagnant Private Prison Stocks Soaring

The United States has for years had the largest incarcerated population of men and women in the world. Beginning in the 1980s because of the ability to legally bribe politicians a system of privately owned prisons was legalized. In 1983, the Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) was founded, becoming the first private prison company. CCA’s first contract was to design, build, and manage a detention facility in Houston for the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Treating people like caged animals quickly became a very profitable private enterprise business and a whole network of such cage operations has arisen. There are now 158 private prisons in the U.S.. In 2022 8% of those incarcerated were in private prisons, 90,873 men and women. Now, under Trump, the millionaires and billionaires who own these disgusting morally repugnant corporations are going to get much richer. We are soon going to be a nation with concentration camps where millions of people will be stored, and families separated. It will be interesting to see whether any of these camps are privately owned and run. What is even more disgusting, it is already clear that none of these people are currently getting proper health care, particularly women, and I predict whether privately owned or publicly owned the same will be true in these camps. We are on the road to becoming a country the Founders would neither recognize nor support.

The chairperson of a leading U.S. private prison corporation on Thursday gushed over the “unprecedented opportunity” presented by the prospect of Republican President-elect Donald Trump delivering on his campaign promise to begin the mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants on his first day in office.

As Common Dreamsreported Thursday, Trump’s campaign confirmed that “the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants” ever is set to start immediately after the former president returns to the White House on January 20.

GEO Group stock surged more than 56% from the close of trading on Tuesday, Election Day, to Friday’s closing bell. Competitor CoreCivic shares skyrocketed 57% over the same period. By contrast, GEO Group stock saw just a 21% rise in the three months preceding Election Day. CoreCivic inched up just 11% over the same period.

“The GEO Group was built for this unique moment in our company’s [and] country’s history, and the opportunity that it will bring,” GEO Group founder and chairperson George Zoley said during a Thursday earnings call call in which he hailed the “unprecedented opportunity” […]