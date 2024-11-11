Trump orders senators to appoint ‘no judges’ for remainder of Biden’s presidency

And so it begins. American voters are going to see their legal system restructured to favor the fascist rich. It is all straight out of the fascist playbook of which Project 2025 is just the latest iteration. By the time Trump’s administration ends in four years, if it does end, the legal system that has governed this nation since the Civil War ended will have been transformed into something the people who voted for Trump and the Republicans will not recognize, and no one will be more damaged by this than the people who voted for him.

President-elect Donald Trump moved to seize a measure of power months before being sworn in by demanding that the U.S. Senate not allow President Joe Biden to appoint any judges during his remaining time in office.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump avoided endorsing a Republican majority leader for the next Senate but put some conditions on his support for the position.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner,” he wrote.

The former president complained that it took up to two years for some appointments to be approved during his previous administration.

“We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!” he exclaimed.

Trump also had some demands that would limit Biden’s ability to do his job in the remaining months of his presidency.

“No Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership,” he said. “THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!”