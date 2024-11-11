Meet the billionaires leading Trump’s transition team

In a break from his approach in 2016, Donald Trump has turned to a pair of staunch allies from the private sector — Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon — to lead his transition effort. Lutnick is in charge of personnel, while McMahon is overseeing policy.
Lutnick, the longtime CEO of the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, was Trump’s leading conduit to Wall Street during this year’s campaign. He personally gave more than $10 million to the former president’s campaign and raised more than $75 million. Trump is close with Lutnick, who once appeared on “The Apprentice.”
But Lutnick’s approach to leading the transition has been controversial among some in Trump’s orbit. He has faced accusations from some Trump insiders that he has improperly mixed his business interests with his duties standing up a potential administration. Concerns about potential conflicts of interest for Lutnick include Cantor Fitzgerald and its relationship with one of the most controversial cryptocurrency companies in […]