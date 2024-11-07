Clues into Trump’s next moves as president on Medicare, Social Security, the Affordable Care Act and more

This is an assessment from a conservative magazine of what we can expect. It is very dark, but I think accurate. Be prepared.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party.

Credit: Julia DeMaree Bikhinson / AP

Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.

The former president and now president-elect often skipped over details but through more than a year of policy pronouncements and written statements outlined a wide-ranging agenda that blends traditional conservative approaches to taxes, regulation and cultural issues with a more populist bent on trade and a shift in America’s international role.

Trump’s agenda also would scale back federal government efforts on civil rights and expand presidential powers.

A look at what Trump has proposed:

Trump’s plans on immigration and deportation

“Build the wall!” from his 2016 campaign has become creating “the largest mass deportation program in history.” Trump has called for using the National Guard and empowering domestic police forces in the effort. Still, Trump has been scant on details of what the program would look like and how he would […]