USPS Overhaul Threatens to Dismantle National Postal Service

One of Biden’s major failures was that he did not arrange to have Trumper Louis DeJoy removed from his position as Postmaster General. As a result for the past four year’s the quality of the U.S. Postal Service has been continually degrading year to year as the prices have gone up. Now it is scheduled to get significantly worse.

United States Postal Service processing clerk Debby Cheng at the U.S. Post Office Sorting and Delivery Center in Hicksville, New York, on October 9, 2024. Credit: Howard Schnapp / Newsday / Getty

Workers are battling an overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service that would cost thousands of jobs and slow the mail for half the country.

In the name of efficiency, a letter mailed within Cheyenne, Wyoming, would travel to Denver and back. And if you miss a package, your local post office would no longer have it. It might be 45 minutes away.

In March, Buffalo became the first place to fend off the closure of its mail processing plant, in a team effort by Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 3 and Postal Workers (APWU) Local 374.

The unions turned out 300 people to picket in front of the plant, and 700 to pack a public hearing, said Branch 3 President David Grosskopf. They deluged USPS with feedback in its online survey.

They lined up the support of their state reps and city council; they got neighboring town councils to pass […]