Florida Abortion-Rights Measure Fails

This was just announced, and it means that the former states of the Confederacy and other Red states have all decided that females are a subordinate gender and politicians not women have control of womens’ bodies. So be prepared Florida like Texas and the other Confederacy and Red states are going to see more maternal mortality, and more horror stories of women and pubescent girls dying because they cannot get the medical attention that they need. We will also see increasing female medical deserts, as primary care and OB/Gyn specialists leave their practice because they are under legal threat if they provide proper care.

Credit: Politico

Florida voters have rejected a ballot initiative that sought to expand abortion rights and eliminate the state’s ban on after six weeks of pregnancy, The Associated Press projected. The defeat hands a significant win to Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republican leaders who vowed to defeat it.

The voters rejected Amendment 4, which sought to roll back most of the state’s restrictions to the days before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The results mean the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which DeSantis sought ahead of his failed run for president, will remain in place.

DeSantis vowed to defeat Amendment 4 alongside dozens of other anti-abortion Republicans who believed the measure was dangerous for women and children. DeSantis and other Republicans used state resources to defeat the amendment, including creating public service announcements that the campaign behind the measure said were false.