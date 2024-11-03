One in Three Young People Don’t Want Children as US Birth Rate Falling

Gen Zers and Millenials are increasingly not having children, and don’t want to have children. According to this surv ey it is largely about climate change, an effect getting almost no attention. But, I suspect, although this survey didn’t cover this, that women in MGAt Red states aren’t having children because the MAGAt Republican passed laws to control women, put their lives at risk. We need a complete restructuring of American society to foster wellbeing, and Tuesday is going to tell us, whether American voters realize that or not. If Fascist Trump wins that won’t happen and within a year we will have become a kind of Hungary.

One in three Gen Zers and millennials do not have and do not want to have children, a new report shows, as birth rates in the United States continue to decline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that the general fertility rate, which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age, had hit a “historic low.”

Many public figures have expressed concern about falling birth rates, including the billionaire Elon Musk, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Now, polling done by the Independent Center, in association with Newsweek, showed that 30 percent of Gen Zers (people born between 1997 and 2012) and millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996) did not have nor want any children.

Comparatively, 62 percent said they had or wanted to have children, while 9 percent said they were unsure.

The Independent Center, which advocates for “centrist independent voters,” questioned 1,200 likely voters younger than 45 years old between October 18 and 22. The poll […]