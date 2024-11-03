One in Three Young People Don’t Want Children as US Birth Rate Falling

One in three Gen Zers and millennials do not have and do not want to have children, a new report shows, as birth rates in the United States continue to decline.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that the general fertility rate, which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age, had hit a “historic low.”
Many public figures have expressed concern about falling birth rates, including the billionaire Elon Musk, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
Now, polling done by the Independent Center, in association with Newsweek, showed that 30 percent of Gen Zers (people born between 1997 and 2012) and millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996) did not have nor want any children.
Comparatively, 62 percent said they had or wanted to have children, while 9 percent said they were unsure.
The Independent Center, which advocates for “centrist independent voters,” questioned 1,200 likely voters younger than 45 years old between October 18 and 22. The poll […]
And yet it is essential for a country to replace itself with a proper birth rate, about 2.2 or so to just maintain the population. Because of this change in couples’ minds about the number of children they have (it’s very expensive to raise a child today), it then requires new individuals to come to a country to supplement the work force. That supplement comes from immigrants and it’s time to stop maligning them. They work very, very hard and long and get lower wages and cause the lowest amount of crime! Why are Americans so stupid about this? We can probably thank Donald Trump and his mindless MAGA followers!
It seems that birthrates are falling worldwide. Can’t say I blame the young adults. And I have this troubling sensation that finding reasons for children is likely to grow more difficult as time goes by.