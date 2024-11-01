World way off target in tackling climate change – UN

The warnings about what is going to happen with climate change continue from the science community almost daily, but you don’t hear a word about this in the current election. I am afraid the results are going to be catastrophic, and if you live in an area where water, too much or too little, is becoming an issue, I urge you to think about your future and act accordingly.

Little progress has been made in limiting emissions of greenhouse gases that are driving up temperatures. Credit: Getty



Global efforts to tackle climate change are wildly off track, says the UN, as new data shows that warming gases are accumulating faster than at any time in human existence.

Current national plans to limit carbon emissions would barely cut pollution by 2030, the UN analysis shows, leaving efforts to keep warming under 1.5C this century in tatters.

The update comes as a separate report shows that greenhouse gases have risen by over 11% in the last two decades, with atmospheric concentrations surging in 2023.

Researchers are also worried that forests are losing their ability to soak up carbon, which could be contributing to record levels of warming gas in the atmosphere.

UN Climate Change, the UN agency tasked with addressing the issue, has carried out an analysis on the carbon cutting plans that have been submitted by close to 200 countries.

The UN wants to see how much progress is being made in driving down emissions that are threatening to push global […]