Friday, November 1st, 2024

The Catholic Church Is Spending Big to Defeat Abortion Rights Ballot Measures

Author:     HEIDI SCHLUMPF and RUSS CHOMA
Source:     Mother Jones | The National Catholic Reporter
Publication Date:     31 October 2024
Stephan:  

The Roman Catholic Church is, and always has been, a very sick sexually perverted institution. The Los Angeles Diocese just paid a total of $1.5 billion because the priests in that diocese just could not keep their hands out of the pants of little boys and the panties of little girls. Dioceses all over the U.S. are declaring bankruptcy because they can’t pay all the judgments against their priests for the same reasons. And female subordination is a fundamental of the faith. What the Catholic church does have enough money for is getting involved with politics to see that politicians have the right to control a woman’s body. Here’s the latest report on that.

Credit: Megan Varner / Getty

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, every state-level campaign to limit abortion has failed. But that hasn’t stopped Catholic organizations from stepping into the fight again this election year.

Catholic organizations are bankrolling campaigns against abortion-rights measures, spending more than $1.9 million so far in five of the 10 states where such measures are on the ballot, according to a joint investigation by National Catholic Reporter and Mother Jones.

In Florida alone, dioceses and bishops have spent more than $1.1 million, and church entities in South Dakota have recently ramped up spending as the election nears. In other states, the church’s hierarchy may be sitting out financially, but wealthy individuals with well-established associations with the Catholic Church, or church-affiliated groups—like local parishes and Knights of Columbus chapters—have stepped into the fray. 

The fight in Florida over Amendment 4—a ballot initiative to add the right to an abortion in the state constitution—has become a political lightning rod, so it may not be surprising that the high-profile battle has attracted heavyweight donors from across […]

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 11:27 am

    It was six Catholics on the Supreme Court who voted to make abortion illegal—-for religious reasons, not CONSTITUTIONAL reasons! Their charge is to protect laws as being constitutional and they broke their vow to judge issues that way! They should all be impeached to set the standard for the future (and what had traditionally been in the past) to keep SCOTUS on the only track it belongs—-one of Constitutionality!!!! Shame on them! And let’s be real, most Catholics practice birth control and many have had abortions, so this ruling was so out of line. And that’s not the only thing these 6 are doing—-how about giving Trump almost total immunity from his actions! Shame on them! A pox on their houses!

