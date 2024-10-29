The Pro-Trump Oligarchs Driving Americans Into Homelessness

As I watched the Trump fascist gathering in Manhattan, so reminiscent of Hitler’s gatherings, and listened to those Trump fanatics cheer and laugh at the vulgar racism, misogyny, hate, and endless lies, I wondered how many of these willfully ignorant men and women realized that the homelessness, the housing crisis, that has made it so difficult for some of them to buy a house or created the homelessness in their towns and cities can largely be traced to the billionaires who own their Fuhrer? It is explained very well in Thom Hartmann’s column.

Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone speaks as then-U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a strategic and policy discussion with CEOs in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on April 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C: Credit: Olivier Douliery / Getty

The principle cause of today’s crisis of homelessness and housing affordability has one, single, primary cause: billionaires treating housing as an investment commodity.

America’s morbidly rich billionaires are at it again, this time screwing the average family’s ability to have decent, affordable housing in their never-ending quest for more, more, more. Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Denmark have had enough and done something about it: We should, too.

There are a few things that are essential to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” that should never be purely left to the marketplace; these are the most important sectors where government intervention, regulation, and even subsidy are not just appropriate but essential. Housing is at the top of that list.

A few […]