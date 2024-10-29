The great disruption: Climate change provoked migration and its effect on American healthcare

This is what I see in the future about climate change and migration. It is not a happy story.

Climate change refugees Credit: NPR

Since March of 2009, in these pages, I have been warning you about the civilization altering massive disruption of people because of climate change provoked migrations, both internal migrations within countries and international migrations forcing people to leave their homeland for another country.

In that first paper I pointed out something that is not often noticed by the media, saying, “Migrations come in two varieties: glacial and volcanic. The 1994 Tutsi flood that poured out of Rwanda and the several million non-Islamic Sudanese forced from their villages by the progovernment Janjaweed militias are volcanic migrations—violent ejections of populations based on immediate crisis.

The volcanic time frame is short term, because just as the Rwandans—both Hutu and Tutsi—came back as soon as it was possible, those ejected by a volcanic migration do not surrender their allegiance to their homeland and always hope to return. Theirs is the commonsense response of simple people caught in the […]