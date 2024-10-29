Scientists Warn Of Possible Collapse Of Atlantic Currents

Yet another group of scientists crying out for our attention, warning of the catastrophic effects that would occur if the Atlantic currents collapsed as they seem destined to do. Yet not a word was spoken about climate change during the six hours of fascist Trump’s rally in New York. It was all hate, racism, genderism, and vulgarity as the overwhelmingly White audience cheered and laughed. I listened to parts of it and kept thinking: Is this what America has become? Is the country I served as a medic in the Army to defend back in the 60s, and as Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations in the 70s? Is this what friends of mind died for? I do not understand how it is possible that this Presidential election could be. Are there that many Americans that actually believe in and support this loathsome fascist party and its Führer?

Map of North Atlantic Ocean currents, with Gulf Stream and other major ocean currents, red color for warm and blue color for cold currents. Credit: alamy

A group of scientists warned Monday of the greatly underestimated risk of a collapse of ocean currents in the Atlantic which could have catastrophic consequences for the Nordic countries as the region’s leaders gathered in Iceland.

In an open letter addressed to the Nordic Council, which is meeting this week in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, the scientists said they wanted to bring attention “to the serious risk of a major ocean circulation change in the Atlantic.”

The “Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation” (AMOC) is a complex system of ocean currents, including the Gulf Stream, which carries heat from warmer regions to the north and is therefore crucial to living conditions in the Arctic.

The collapse of the system — which according to a recent study has already weakened — is one of the tipping points that concern scientists because of cascading effects they could trigger.

But there is no consensus on when this is likely to happen. The sixth assessment […]