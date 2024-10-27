Lifting the Veil on Tens of Billions in Oil Company Payments to Governments

This is what the petroleum industry is doing throughout the world to ensure their profits even though it is destroying Earth’s matrix of life and degrading the wellbeing of millions. And no government, including the U.S. government, seems to have the courage to take on the evil beast. We must end the carbon era if our civilizations are to survive.

A view of social housing in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Nov. 16, 2022. ExxonMobil distributed $189.2 million last year to the Equatorial Guinea government. Credit: Samuel Obiang / AFP / Getty

Tutu Alicante was studying in the United States when his sister, suffering from an ectopic pregnancy, was rushed to the hospital back home in Equatorial Guinea. It was 1996, a year after Mobil had discovered oil off the country’s coast. When she arrived at the hospital, Alicante recounted recently, there was no power and no doctor. His sister bled to death.

In 2014, Alicante said, his father was rushed to the same hospital and found similar conditions, and he, too, died. Over 18 years, Mobil’s oil field had brought soaring economic growth to Equatorial Guinea, but that wealth had failed to transform life for many of the nation’s poor, Alicante said.

Alicante is the executive director of EG Justice, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on corruption in Equatorial Guinea, and he told this story during a recent webinar highlighting new securities filings from American oil and mining companies.