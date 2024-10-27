23 Nobel Economists Say Harris Plan ‘Vastly Superior’ to ‘Counterproductive’ Trump Agenda

I see interview after interview of people before they have voted being asked by reporters who they think is better about the economy, and their response is Trump. I don’t know whether it is stupidity, misinformation, willful ignorance, or what leads to such thinking. But perhaps this report will clarify such thinking. Twenty-three Nobel Laureates on the correct answer. Harris and the Democrats will produce a better economy for all of us. If you know someone who thinks the answer is Trump you might pass this on. Not that a Nobel Laureate one or many will have as much impact on their thinking as fascist Trump. or Fox propaganda.

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP v/ Getty

Recipients of the prestigious Nobel Prize for economics said in a letter Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, has outlined an economic agenda that would be “more sustainable and more equitable” than the policies proposed by Republican contender Donald Trump.

Spearheaded by 2001 Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz, the letter was signed by 23 economists—more than half of the living U.S.-based recipients of the award.

The signatories, including Claudia Goldin, Simon Johnson, and Richard H. Thaler, wrote that what the two candidates have said, “combined with what they’ve done in the past, gives us a clear picture of alternative economic visions, policies, and practices.”

Harris has been applauded since launching her campaign in July for unveiling numerous proposals aimed at easing economic burdens for working families. She has called for the first-ever federal ban on price gouging in food industries; an expansion of Medicare that would provide relief to 37 million people who […]