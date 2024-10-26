“Not Medically Necessary”: Inside the Company Helping America’s Biggest Health Insurers Deny Coverage for Care

This is how the American illness profit system works. As this story lays out U.S. healthcare has nothing to do with fostering wellbeing for Americans. It is entirely about profit, and it is evil and the worst-ranked healthcare system in the developed world. If Harris and Walz win, and the Democrats win a majority in the House and Senate there is some hope that this awful system may finally be changed. If fascist Trump and his minions win, and the Fascist (formerly Republican) Party wins and take the majorities in Congress there is a good chance even Obamacare will be ended and healthcare in the United States will get even worse than it already is.

Reporting Highlights

Dialing for Dollars: America’s largest insurers hire EviCore to make decisions on whether to pay for care for more than 100 million people.

“The Dial”: EviCore uses an algorithm that allows it to adjust the chances that company doctors will screen prior authorization requests, increasing the possibility of denials.

Lucrative Deals: Some EviCore contracts are based on how deeply the company can reduce spending on medical procedures. It tells insurers that it can provide a 3-to-1 return on investment.

Every day, patients across America crack open envelopes with bad news. Yet another health insurer has decided not to pay for a treatment that their doctor has recommended. Sometimes it’s a no for an MRI for a high school wrestler with a strained back. Sometimes for a cancer procedure that will help a grandmother with a throat tumor. Sometimes for a heart scan for a truck driver feeling short of breath.

But the insurance companies don’t always make these decisions. Instead, they often outsource medical reviews to a largely hidden industry that makes money by turning down doctors’ requests for payments, known as prior authorizations. Call it the denials for dollars business.

The biggest player is a company […]