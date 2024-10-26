Mass Deportations Would ‘Decimate’ the Food Supply

Fascist Trump is using immigrants for the same psychological purpose that Hitler used Jews. If you listen to what this loathsome man actually says and visualize it in your mind what it would look like. Imagine this. Armed military marching down your street slamming into houses and apartments with battering rams. Frequent gunfire as people resist, and dragging men, women, and children out of their homes dragging them to a truck or security van, throwing them in and taking them to concentration camps, excuse me, detention facilities, then loading them into ships, trains, and planes taking them back to wherever they came from and just dumping them there. This is what a campaigning Republican, excuse me, Fascist Party, Presidential candidate is proposing. That’s the America Trump is proposing. Putting aside this is Just what Hitler did to the Jews in Germany, Fascist Party voters might consider a few other things that might occur. Imagine all the democracies in the world breaking diplomatic relations with the United States. Imagine the countries that those immigrants came from not allowing those trains, ships, or planes to land and discharge those people. What then? Do we go to war with those countries? And, oh, how about this. You starve because the U.S. agricultural system collapses as this article describes.

Mexican migrant workers on a Colorado farm in 2011 load boxes of organic cilantro onto a truck. Credit: Getty Images North America via Grist

As Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns for a second term in the White House, the former president has repeatedly promised to enact the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in U.S. history. It’s a bold threat that legal experts say should be taken seriously, despite the significant technical and logistical challenges posed by deporting 11 million people from the United States.

Even if only somewhat successful, Trump’s hard-line approach to immigration — with its laser focus on removing immigrants who live in the United States without permanent legal status — has the potential to uproot countless communities and families by conducting sweeping raids and placing people in detention centers.

Mass deportation would also, according to economists, labor groups and immigration advocates, threaten the economy and disrupt the U.S. food supply chain, which is reliant on many forms of migrant labor.

The ramifications of a mass deportation operation would be “huge” given “immigrant participation in our labor force,” […]