‘Imminent catastrophic public danger’: Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump

Never in our history have physicians in large number felt obliged to publicly warn American voters that voting for fascist Trump would be an “imminent catastrophic public danger.” Yet for the first time in over two centuries now they are speaking out this way.

Would be dictator Trump Credit: AFP

Less than two weeks before voters head to the polls to choose between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a concerned group of mental health experts issued a new warning about the former president.

Operating under “Duty to Warn,” 233 mental health professionals signed off on a letter to be published in the New York Times, calling Trump an “imminent catastrophic public danger” to the world should he be re-elected based upon recent evidence on display in his public appearances.

In the letter, they asserted, the 78-year old Trump “….exhibits behavior that tracks with the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual’s (DSM V) diagnostic criteria for ‘narcissistic personality disorder,‘ ‘antisocial personality disorder,’ and’“paranoid personality disorder,’ all made worse by his intense sadism, which is a symptom of malignant narcissism.”

The letter also notes, “Trump appears to be showing signs of cognitive decline that urgently cry out for a full neurological work-up, including an […]