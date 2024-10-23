Researchers make stunning discovery after examining farmland treated only with organic fertilizers for decades: ‘[Will] help us to move forward’

Chemical industrial monoculture agriculture has dominated farming in the United States for several decades, and it turns out it is a disaster for the soil, Earth and you. And finally that is becoming clear. Organic farming and gardening, in contrast, fosters wellbeing at every level from the bacteria in the soil, to Earth’s matrix of life, including your body. So this report about the latest research showing the superiority of organic agriculture is excellent good news. My wife grows all our plant diet except citrus, which won’t grow this far North, in a wonderful biodynamic organic garden, and as I think back across the years I see, as I look at contemporaries and listen to them talk about their health, what a positive difference it as made in our lives.

Sustainable farming is making headlines after researchers discovered a unique connection between organic farming and carbon storage in soil, according to an article posted on Phys.org.

As more polluting carbon ends up in the atmosphere and global temperatures continue to rise, scientists are trying to find ways to increase carbon absorption. This will help decrease the carbon in the atmosphere, creating a healthier planet for everyone.

Researchers at Kansas State University have been studying how different farming practices impact the amount of carbon stored in the soil. After comparing their results, the researchers concluded that soil treated with manure or compost fertilizer stores more carbon than soil treated with chemical fertilizers or no fertilizer.

While previous studies on soil carbon capture have also found organic farming techniques increase carbon capture in soil, the researchers at KSU discovered something else: how the carbon gets stored in the soil.

According to their findings, the carbon is preserved in pores, and some of that carbon attaches to minerals in the soil. Ultrabright synchrotron light — a type of light that is more intense and brighter than an […]