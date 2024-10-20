Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, study finds

This isn’t a trend report, except that it shows what can be done to establish something as a fact, but I thought readers would be interested in it because whoever thought of Christopher Columbus as a Jew? Particularly since his remains are in a cathedral in Seville, Spain, an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country.

A view of the mausoleum of Christopher Columbus in the cathedral of Seville, Spain . Credit: Marcelo del Pozo / Reuters

MADRID, SPAIN – The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.

Several countries have argued over the origins and the final burial place of the divisive figure who led Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward, opening the way for the European conquest of the Americas.

Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa, Italy. Other theories range from him being a Spanish Jew or a Greek, to Basque, Portuguese or British.

To solve the mystery researchers conducted a 22-year investigation, led by forensic expert Miguel Lorente, by testing tiny samples of remains buried in Seville Cathedral, long marked by authorities there as the last resting place of Columbus, though there had been rival claims.

They compared them with those of known relatives and descendants […]