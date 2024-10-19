Trump’s “Swiss” Watches Traced to Derelict Wyoming Strip Mall

Gold gym shoes, Superman trading cards with himself as Superman, phony Swiss watches. I don’t think traitor Trump is capable of running an honest business. He has gone bankrupt six times, has been suited by unpaid workers who knows how many times, paid millions of dollars for a phony university, and on and on. I think Trump’s scheme is to milk his Presidential campaign for as many scams as he can rig, no matter how the election comes out. I find it very disappointing that the media has not pointed out that no candidate from any party has ever been a scammer like Trump. Can you imagine even incompetents like Reagan operating like this?

Sheridan, Wyoming

Last month, Donald Trump announced that he was selling limited-edition, gaudy watches ranging from $499 to the bargain price of $100,000, bragging about their Swiss-made precision.

But a CNN investigation traced the watches’ origin to a shopping center in remote Sheridan, Wyoming, where TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, the company behind the timepieces, is based. There’s no indication that a watch company is located at the building listed at the address, only a daycare. Its neighbors include an H&R Block, a Wendy’s, and a “vape and hemp smoke shop.”

CNN couldn’t find the people behind the company either, because the business’s location allows it to legally hide those details from the public. The news network found that knocking on the door of the business’s supposed address didn’t answer those questions. Interestingly, the limited liability corporation behind Trump’s infamous gold sneakers is also based at the address, along with other random businesses. The watch company was registered on July 29, only two months before Trump announced the watch line.

A lobbying firm that represents Montenegro’s government is also […]