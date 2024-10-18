Johnson slams door on Congress returning for disaster aid

The MAGAt Republicans in the House, led by Mike Johnson, perhaps the worst Speaker of the House in my lifetime, are not willing to end their attempt to retain power and actually help ordinary Americans. This story should tell every voter in a state impacted by the hurricanes Helene and Milton that if they want relief they better vote only for Democrats.

An aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), seen here on Capitol Hill earlier this year, said Congress would act on disaster relief “upon its return in November.”

Credit: Francis Chung / Politico

Hurricane Milton’s rampage is not swaying House Republican leaders who oppose returning to Washington to approve billions of dollars for disaster assistance.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said lawmakers should return to Capitol Hill “immediately” from their preelection recess, echoing pleas from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers from the afflicted states.

But despite questions about the solvency of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster fund, House Speaker Mike Johnson and top appropriators insist the agency can manage just fine — for now — with the $20.3 billion that Congress freed up for it late last month. That money is for the fiscal year that ends next Sept. 30.

“To be clear: Congress will act again upon its return in November to address funding needs and ensure those impacted receive the necessary resources,” Athina Lawson, a spokesperson for Johnson, […]