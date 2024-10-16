GOP rep defends Trump’s calls to deploy the military against his political opponents

We are less than three weeks away from the possibility that the United States will become a christofascist White supremacist, male dominant oligarchy controlled unless you and everyone you know, and everyone they know, vote and vote only for Democrats. If the Trumpers win you can expect to see the military used to stifle dissent and America descending into civil war. The situation is that dire. MAGAt Republican Representative scum Mike Waltz should be defeated by Florida voters if they wish to remain a democracy.

MAGAt Republican Representative Mike Waltz of Florida Credit: ABC Screengrab

One Republican member of Congress is now openly defending former President Donald Trump’s call to use the military as a means of crushing American dissent.

Earlier this week, Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he wasn’t ruling out deploying the U.S. military against “the enemy from within,” which apparently includes “radical left lunatics.” Trump even mentioned Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, when discussing “lunatics that we have inside.” And on Tuesday morning, CNN host John Berman got Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Florida) on the record in favor of the former president’s proposal.

“Do you think deploying the military against political opponents is something that’s responsible to discuss from political candidates?” Berman asked.

“I think that’s completely appropriate,” Waltz said. “I think it’s responsible to discuss deploying the National Guard, which is clearly part of the military, John, to keep our streets safe, to keep rioters out of the street. Everyone […]