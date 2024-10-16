GOP rep defends Trump’s calls to deploy the military against his political opponents

One Republican member of Congress is now openly defending former President Donald Trump’s call to use the military as a means of crushing American dissent.
Earlier this week, Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he wasn’t ruling out deploying the U.S. military against “the enemy from within,” which apparently includes “radical left lunatics.” Trump even mentioned Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), who is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, when discussing “lunatics that we have inside.” And on Tuesday morning, CNN host John Berman got Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Florida) on the record in favor of the former president’s proposal.
“Do you think deploying the military against political opponents is something that’s responsible to discuss from political candidates?” Berman asked.
“I think that’s completely appropriate,” Waltz said. “I think it’s responsible to discuss deploying the National Guard, which is clearly part of the military, John, to keep our streets safe, to keep rioters out of the street. Everyone […]
The huge change in Florida from a Democratic state to predominantly Republican one has so changed our state—-and not for the better. Once the GOP took over (practically everything), our schools are terrible, charter schools are trying to dominate and they are way worse than the public schools, we have books being banned, we have terrible laws against transgender students who are practically shamed for being transgender, we have a 6-week ban on abortion, we are intolerant of so many things, we gerrymander and harm Black voting. And this is only a partial list. Previously, there was good-natured teasing between the parties, but it is downright mean and nasty—and scary now. We can only hope that Harris will win and bring calmness and love of country (in the right way) so we can all live peacefully together.