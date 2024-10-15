The Media Has Three Weeks to Learn How to Tell the Truth About Trump

Finally, I am beginning to see some coverage about the abject failure of journalists to cover “the most dangerous man in the country” to quote General Mark Milley. I don’t know whether it is because journalist just don’t comprehend what traitor Trump is doing and represents, or whether the billionaires who own much of the corporate media won’t run the truth about him. But we are three weeks out from deciding the fate of America and unbelievably we are seeing near tie election polls. The piece I ran yesterday about The Mass Psychology of Trumpism, I think explains the voters, but the media should be ashamed of themselves. I am not sure the United States as we have known it is going to exist in a month.

Credit: Michael Ciaglo / Getty

Donald Trump keeps getting worse and worse. Last Friday in Aurora, Colorado, he gave a speech that was both bonkers and fascist, asserting that the city—where crime is down 17 percent—had been “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs and announcing that he’d use a 1798 law to deport them. Sunday morning, he said on Fox that “the enemy within” who might be planning any Election Day chaos—“sick people, radical left lunatics,” but presumably for the most part citizens of the United States—should be handled by the National Guard or even the military.

Of course, these things received coverage. The New York Times’ account of the Aurora speech was really quite good. The first paragraph said outright that in the speech, Trump “repeated false and grossly exaggerated claims about undocumented immigrants that local Republican officials have refuted.” It went on to explain that the demagogic claim about the gangs started as a housing dispute, was quite isolated, and was taken care of by local law enforcement.

It quoted the city’s Republican mayor as saying: “The city […]