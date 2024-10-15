Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina

Can you image how sick we are as a country when armed White men are threatening the FEMA workers trying to help desperate families whose homes have been destroyed? Why are they doing this? Because of the lies being spread by traitor Trump, his frankenstein Vance, and other MAGAt Republicans.

FEMA Workers trying to help while being threatened by crazed Trumpers Credit: CNN

A North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening harm against FEMA employees responding to Hurricane Helene, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

William Jacob Parsons, 44, was arrested and charged with Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, a misdemeanor, Capt. Jamie Keever said in a news release issued Monday.

“Parsons was armed with a handgun and a rifle,” Keever said.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Saturday after receiving a call that a man “made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene in the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock area.”

Parsons was found later that day after investigators received information about the color and license plate of his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parsons was arrested in his car outside a grocery store that is functioning as a storm relief site, Keever said.

Parsons is now free on a $10,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

It was not immediately clear if Parsons had an attorney. CNN was unable […]