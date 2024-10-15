Democrats forced out of Tempe, Arizona campaign office after being targeted by gunfire three times in less than a month

Here is a another report of what White MAGAt Republican men are doing to turn America into a fascist state with dictator Trump in control. And look where I had to go to get the story. Why aren’t these stories the leads headlines on every media. This is another example of the failure of the media to tell Americans the truth about what the Republican Party has become, and what its supporters are doing.

One of the bullet holes that struck the Democratic National Committee campaign office in Tempe, Arizona earlier this month.

On Friday, the Arizona Democratic Party closed a campaign office in Tempe, Arizona after it had been targeted by gunfire on three separate occasions in the last month.

Arizona is one of the seven states that will likely decide the US election, and Maricopa County may decide the outcome in Arizona. Trump lost the state in 2020 by less than 11,000 votes.

In the lead-up to the January 6, 2021 coup, Trump and his Republican allies targeted election officials and politicians, including Republicans, who refused to overturn the vote and award the state’s electors to Trump.

As of this writing, police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the shootings. It appears no one was injured in any of the incidents. In an October 9 X post, the Tempe Police Department claimed the last shooting occurred on October 6 at about 12:30 a.m.

In the same post, the police shared a flyer from “Silent Witness,” a “non-profit” that works […]