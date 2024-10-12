As war and religion rages, Israel’s secular elite contemplate a ‘silent departure’

Netanyahu is an open fascist, and he wants his war to continue so he can stay in power. As this article describes it is leading secular Jews to begin to leave the country which is going to have a profound effect on the future of Israel. But that is only part of it, in my view. Netanyahu is linked with traitor Trump and the MAGAt Republicans, but they have a different intention. I think what the MAGAts want is a war with Iran. That is why they are supporting Netanyahu’s spreading the war into Lebanon. What I see is the same Republican stupidity as occurred in Bush 43’s administration. And, again, it is being funded by the military-industrial complex that linked with the Republican Party and resulted in the U.S. provoking the war with Iraq over the lie that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction he was going to make available to terrorist groups.

Photos and mementoes of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv. Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

This summer, the Nobel laureate Prof Aaron Ciechanover joined a group of prominent Israelis gathered in the ruins of the Nir Oz kibbutz to demand a hostage release and ceasefire deal.

Nir Oz was the worst hit of all the communities targeted by Hamas on 7 October, with a quarter of its residents kidnapped or killed. Twenty-nine are still in Gaza.

If the hostages were not brought back, the basic social contract that underpinned Israeli society would unravel, the 77-year-old professor of medicine warned – with catastrophic consequences for the entire country.

He cited an accelerating “brain drain” of doctors and other professionals as a worrying sign that some of Israel’s elite already feel they no longer have a future in the country. And without them, Israel itself might struggle to have a future.

Ciechanover is a long-term critic of Benjamin Netanyahu and joined protests against his government before the war. But concern about this trend is not limited to political opponents of the Israeli leader. Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s former chair […]