The FBI conducted a sham investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. Surprised?

This is how our Supreme Court became so corrupt, and this is what traitor Trump did and will do again if he is elected in November. This election is going to determine whether we become a corrupt christofascist oligarchy or remain a democracy. It is that serious.

Corrupt christofascist Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Credit: Getty

The bureau shamefully allowed itself to be used as a prop in political theater, orchestrated by the Trump administration. Maybe it was always obvious that the whole thing was a sham. Back in 2018, when Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and others accused then supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, the powerful testimony of Blasey Ford before the Senate judiciary committee briefly seemed like it might derail the nomination. This was the height of #MeToo, remember: at the time, many women were coming forward with their own stories of sexual violence, and the accounts were numerous enough and had sufficient moral authority that powerful people felt it necessary to pretend that they cared.

Republican senators wanted to confirm Kavanaugh quickly: the judge, who was then seated on the DC circuit, would provide the crucial fifth vote to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as supporting efforts to enshrine various other Republican policy agendas into law. Women, however, were causing a scene: two cornered then Arizona senator Jeff Flake in an […]