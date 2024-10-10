‘Very Fabric of Life’ at Risk Without Urgent Action to End Fossil Fuel Era

While the MAGAt Republicans spew endless lies that put millions at risk as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have devasted the lives of Americans, and the carbon industries bribe politicians with tens of millions of dollars to keep us in the carbon energy era, scientists are screaming as loudly as they can that we must end this era. Read this and get clear why you have to vote only for Democrats. They may be far from perfect but they do live in a fact-based reality. To read the BioSccience journal report upon which this article is based see: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/biae087/7808595.

As Hurricane Milton barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, demonstrating the dangers of global warming, international scientists on Tuesday published a terrifying annual analysis that highlights the need to swiftly phase out planet-heating fossil fuels.

“Our aim in the present article is to communicate directly to researchers, policymakers, and the public,” the coalition wrote in BioScience. “As scientists and academics, we feel it is our moral duty and that of our institutions to alert humanity to the growing threats that we face as clearly as possible and to show leadership in addressing them.”

“We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster. This is a global emergency beyond any doubt. Much of the very fabric of life on Earth is imperiled. We are stepping into a critical and unpredictable new phase of the climate crisis,” warned the 14 experts from Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Their latest edition, “The 2024 State of the Climate Report: Perilous Times on Planet Earth,” shows that 25 of the 35 “planetary vital signs” the team uses […]