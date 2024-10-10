Milton threatens to trigger flood insurance reckoning for Congress

I have been warning you for years that if you live in an area that is likely to face a climate change catastrophe you would be well advised to see what your insurance situation is. It is also going to matter how you vote because when Congress comes back after the election you want the Democrats to be in control because they support the best governmental help. Also if you live in Florida I would begin thinking about where you might move. The insurance industry is going to bail on Florida, it has already started, and Helene and Milton are going to accelerate the industry’s withdrawal. Also, large parts of Florida are going to become unlivable.

Hurricane damage as a result of Hurricane Helene. Credit: AP

Hurricane Milton, a monstrous storm set to hit western Florida Wednesday night, is poised to deplete the finances of the government’s chronically indebted flood insurance program. Congress is already bracing for a fight over what to do about it.

Key lawmakers and aides are beginning to game out the likely impact on the National Flood Insurance Program, which is the primary option for millions of American homeowners to protect their finances from catastrophic flooding.

The emerging view from several lawmakers and staffers is that NFIP claims spurred by Milton and last month’s Hurricane Helene will likely exhaust the program’s nearly $5 billion in funds and force it to tap $9.9 billion in Treasury borrowing authority. While the NFIP collects premiums and pays out claims similar to a typical insurer, it’s been upside down financially because of weaknesses in how it assessed flood risks for decades and giant losses brought by […]