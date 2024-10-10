Kamala Harris ‘is in control of this hurricane’ using ‘weather weapons’: Alex Jones

I got an email today from a reader in Estonia, who has only been to the United States once to present at a science conference. He asked me how it is possible in America for politicians and media people to tell lies about the hurricanes that result in people being put at risk of dying? And maybe some did die. How can that be legal? I have thought about this all day because I think that is a very reasonable question. If I told you arsenic was a tasty aperitif and you believed me, prepared to drink it and as you lifted the glass I told you don’t drink it, would I be arrested and prosecuted if you reported that? I am pretty sure I would. So how then is it possible to spread the kind of lies with malicious intent that we are hearing from MAGAt Republicans putting some at great risk, and no one is being held accountable?

Credit: Infowars / The Alex Jones Show / screen grab

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused Vice President Kamala Harris of having the ability to control hurricanes through so-called “weather weapons.”

Jones kicked off his Tuesday broadcast by promising to explain how he knew the government could control the weather.

“I’m going to be covering today, and I’ve sent the crew over 20 clips, and I’ve got over a hundred documents right here,” he explained. “I’m gonna do a big presentation for everybody on what’s really going on with weather weapons.”

Jones claimed to have interviews and government documents that would prove his point.

“Then we have the bold headlines that I put up on X that the Kamala Harris, you know, the Biden-Harris administration is in control of this hurricane,” he said of Hurricane Milton.

“So they have the power certified easily with just five or six big aircraft,” he opined. “And that’s the old technology, not the lasers that […]