Kamala Harris ‘is in control of this hurricane’ using ‘weather weapons’: Alex Jones

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused Vice President Kamala Harris of having the ability to control hurricanes through so-called “weather weapons.”
Jones kicked off his Tuesday broadcast by promising to explain how he knew the government could control the weather.
“I’m going to be covering today, and I’ve sent the crew over 20 clips, and I’ve got over a hundred documents right here,” he explained. “I’m gonna do a big presentation for everybody on what’s really going on with weather weapons.”
Jones claimed to have interviews and government documents that would prove his point.
“Then we have the bold headlines that I put up on X that the Kamala Harris, you know, the Biden-Harris administration is in control of this hurricane,” he said of Hurricane Milton.
“So they have the power certified easily with just five or six big aircraft,” he opined. “And that’s the old technology, not the lasers that […]
Until there was Trump and the creation of MAGA, blatant lies were not something we regularly saw in politics or spewed by various candidates, who would immediately have been called out for lying. For the last 8 years—-with the entrance of Trump into politics—-lying and misinformation has almost become normal. If Biden had lied, if Harris had lied, if Obama had lie, why we would still be hearing about it. Given that it was documented that Trump told 20,000 or more lies during his time in office, the media does not seem to be that concerned about his lying. Lying and misinformation can harm people and cause deaths. Look at all the people who did not get the COVID vaccine and look how many died. Look how MAGA and other GOP followers have been lying about FEMA and saying that they are taking away peoples’ homes if they help them or that this administration is not giving help to those impacted by Helene and Milton hurricanes and yet governors in those states contradict that and have said that the help is wonderful! So what can be done? The First Amendment promises that people can speak their minds, but is it right to speak lies, especially when peoples’ lives are in danger?
Congress needs to pass a law that any type of media that promotes a clear lie or definite misinformation should be fined—-like maybe $1 MILLION dollars for each violation. Only then can this nation get back to telling the truth to its citizens and protecting them during dangerous or difficult times. Lying is one reason that Trump is totally unfit for public office of any sort, especially the presidency. He is so accustomed to lying that he probably doesn’t even realize that he has resorted to a lie. But if he begins getting fined or the publication where he lied, maybe American can get back to TRUTH in all its media.