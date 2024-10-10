2024 Pre-Election Research – Report #1 104 Million People of Faith—Including 32 Million Christian Regular Churchgoers—Projected to Abstain from Voting in November

Here is a very careful survey about people who define themselves as Christians, done by researchers who also define themselves as Christians. It describes something unexpected. Christians not voting. This is an aspect of the upcoming election I had not seen previously. Personally, since many of these people are MAGAts, I would be very happy if none of them voted because it would help Democrats Harris and Walz as well as Senators and Representatives to win in November. I am really concerned about this election because it is going to determine how the United States’ federal and state governments deal with the crisis of climate change, gender fairness, a revision of the tax system so the uber-rich pay their fair share, and a restructuring of the Supreme Court to make it once again an honorable institution.

As the final weeks of the 2024 presidential election campaign unfold, it appears that the outcome of the close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will depend on which candidate does a more effective job of getting their supporters to vote. A new national survey by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, led by Dr. George Barna, indicates that voting enthusiasm is significantly lower than in 2020, and that a massive number of Christians who regularly attend church services are not likely to vote in November. Christian churchgoing voters have historically supported the more conservative major-party candidate in a presidential race and appear poised to do so again this election cycle—albeit with fewer of them casting a ballot than in the most recent presidential race. The research indicates that as many as 104 million people of faith are unlikely to vote in this upcoming election—and among those, 32 million self-identified Christians who regularly attend church won’t cast their ballots. If that expectation holds true, the impact bodes more poorly for President Trump’s prospects for reelection than for Mrs. […]