US officials struggle to quash Hurricane Helene conspiracy theories

If you go to any MAGAt website from newspapers, to podcasts, to social media you see evil, evil lies and weaponized misinformation about FEMA and what the Biden administration is doing to harm people who sustained damage from the climate crisis. The United States is being attacked by the modern equivalent of Nazis just as voting is starting.

Bat Cave, North Carolina, September 30, 2024. Credit: Reuters / Marco Bello

In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Helene in the United States this week, a new storm emerged on social media – false rumors about how disaster funds have been used, and even claims that officials control the weather.

Local and national government officials say they are trying to combat the rumors, including one spread by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

One of the more far-fetched rumors is that Helene was an engineered storm to allow corporations to mine regional lithium deposits. Others accuse the administration of President Joe Biden of using federal disaster funds to help migrants in the country illegally, or suggest officials are deliberately abandoning bodies in the cleanup.

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X Thursday night: “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

The conspiracy theories come at a pivotal time for rescue and recovery efforts following the storm, one of the deadliest U.S. hurricanes this century. And the presidential election between Trump […]