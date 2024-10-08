US officials struggle to quash Hurricane Helene conspiracy theories

In the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Helene in the United States this week, a new storm emerged on social media – false rumors about how disaster funds have been used, and even claims that officials control the weather.
Local and national government officials say they are trying to combat the rumors, including one spread by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
One of the more far-fetched rumors is that Helene was an engineered storm to allow corporations to mine regional lithium deposits. Others accuse the administration of President Joe Biden of using federal disaster funds to help migrants in the country illegally, or suggest officials are deliberately abandoning bodies in the cleanup.
Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X Thursday night: “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”
The conspiracy theories come at a pivotal time for rescue and recovery efforts following the storm, one of the deadliest U.S. hurricanes this century. And the presidential election between Trump […]
I have a friend who lives within a few miles of Asheville. She pleaded with two folks to apply for FEMA help. It took her two hours (they had previously consumed the Koolaid: reference for younger folks, the ones at Jonestown Massacre who died believing it was the end of the world),..and were surprised to learn they could indeed get relief. She said, worse than the devastating damage from the storm, were the lies from one source that is sowing more confusion and pain needlessly. She and others are heartbroken by this ridiculous claim.
This is a great article, and there should be many more of these addressing disinformation head on. Why is there such fertile ground for this type of belief? Because governmental officials have spend decades lying and manipulating the public. Want a a radical solution? Make it a felony for a government official to lie to the public. Why is this radical? Because telling the truth in this environment has become a radical act. The current government does not believe in the first amendment, and has been steadily working to undermine it. Think and vote outside the box.
There are so many lies floating around about Helene, the prior hurricane and it’s shameful and ignorant. One of those lies is promoted by Trump and his little followers seeking his favor that the states that were impacted by this hurricane are not receiving help from FEMA or Biden. Fortunately, there are honest governors in SC, NC, Ga, and other states who have praised everything that Biden and FEMA are doing to help them. Why should this kind of information be allowed. It’s LYING to our people!!!!! Media should not be allowed to present lies and misinformation because the Founding Fathers wanted the First Amendment so people could be informed—-not lied to. Laws need to be changed to protect valid information, not lies.