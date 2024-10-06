The Rise of the Right-Wing Tattletale

This is what MAGAts are doing to reduce women to handmaiden status. by legalizing and rewarding tattletales for turning women in who get abortions, either through medications or doctors. As I read this it left me with the feeling that Republicans are turning us into the communist Soviet Union or Nazis Germany. This has nothing to do with fetuses, if it was the same people would be big sponsors of infant care. But they are not, quite the contrary. They are also sexual perverts obsessed with controlling LGBTQ people. And yet, I know that in less than a month millions will vote for MAGAt Republicans at both the federal and state levels. This is how sick the United States culture has become.

Photo-illustration by Vanessa Saba. Credit: Bernd Eberle / Getty

Last year, in Texas, a deteriorating marriage became the testing ground for a novel legal strategy favored by some of the country’s most prominent right-wing lawyers and politicians.

Marcus and Brittni Silva’s divorce had just been finalized when Marcus filed a lawsuit against two of Brittni’s friends. According to his complaint, Brittni had discovered that she was pregnant with their baby in July 2022, and ended the pregnancy by taking abortion medication. Marcus alleges that her friends Jackie Noyola and Amy Carpenter “assisted Brittni Silva in murdering Ms. Silva’s unborn child.” He is suing for wrongful death and asking for at least $1 million in damages from each defendant.

Noyola and Carpenter tell their own version of what happened in a countersuit they filed. Marcus drank often, they allege, and when he did, he was prone to verbally abusing Brittni. He got so drunk at one of her work events that he had to be escorted off the premises—but not before he called her a […]