It is impossible to exaggerate the greed of American pesticide corporations. They don’t give a damn if tens of thousands of us die of painful illnesses. All they care about is maintaining and increasing their profits. They are aided in this by an evil corporation, v-Fluence in Missouri. These group of scum, as this report describes, is paid huge sums of money, some of it coming from the tax dollars you and I pay, to weaponize and distribute misinformation to confuse and corrupt government officials and the public into accepting the corporate lies about agricultural pesticides. Here are the facts about what is happening and the effects it is having on your life.

Pesticides being sprayed on a cotton field in Arizona. Credit: mvp64 / Getty

In 2017, two United Nations experts called for a treaty to strictly regulate dangerous pesticides, which they said were a “global human rights concern”, citing scientific research showing pesticides can cause cancers, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and other health problems.

Publicly, the pesticide industry’s lead trade association dubbed the recommendations “unfounded and sensational assertions”. In private, industry advocates have gone further.

Derogatory profiles of the two UN experts, Hilal Elver and Baskut Tuncak, are hosted on an online private portal for pesticide company employees and a range of influential allies.

Members can access a wide range of personal information about hundreds of individuals from around the world deemed a threat to industry interests, including the US food writers Michael Pollan and Mark Bittman, the Indian environmentalist Vandana Shiva and the Nigerian activist Nnimmo Bassey. Many profiles include personal details such as the names of family members, phone numbers, home addresses and even house values.

The profiling is part of an effort – that was financed, in part, by US taxpayer […]