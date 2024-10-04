‘It’s going to be a mess’: The flood insurance crisis following Helene’s wreckage

Here is the latest on what is going on with the insurance industry and the people they insure in the states impacted by Hurricane Helene. And then there are the hundreds of thousands of home owners who have no or inadequate home insurance. I think we are going to see an increasing number of people leaving pasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. This is al part of what I see as the growing internal migration I have been telling you about in SR.

Cindy White looks over the devastation inside her home in North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene. Only a tiny number of households in North Carolina have flood insurance.

Credit: Kathy Kmonicek / AP

Hundreds of thousands of people across parts of the Southeast will struggle to rebuild their homes after Hurricane Helene for one reason: Hardly anyone has flood insurance.

In dozens of counties in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina that were flooded by Helene, less than 1 percent of households have flood insurance through the federal program that sells almost all of the nation’s flood policies.

“People never thought they would have a problem with flooding,” said Jimmy Isaacs, fire chief of Boone, North Carolina, a mountainous town in Watauga County, where less than 2.5 percent of households are insured. “It’s going to be a difficult recovery.”

Helene is highlighting the major gaps in U.S. flood insurance and their consequences as climate change amplifies flood risk both from coastal storm surge and rapidly overflowing rivers in Boone and other inland areas.

